Lord’s Chosen 20th Anniversary Celebration Set for Tomorrow
Mary Nnah
Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry is set to mark its 20th year anniversary tomorrow at the church’s International Headquarters at Ijesha, Lagos State. Speaking during a press briefing to announce the anniversary, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, attributed the church’s successes to God.
He maintained that whatever the church has become in the last 20 years is based on the grace and power of God. “The Lord’s Chosen was established on 24th December 2002 according to the guidance of the Holy Spirit. And today, by the grace and power of God the church has expanded to Asia, Europe, the Americas, and all the continents of the world. “Through the ministry, there have been testimonies upon testimonies. The church has touched armed robbers, lesbians, prostitutes, and kidnappers, and made them born-again.
If not for this ministry, I don’t know what this nation and the entire world would be, sicknesses and diseases are healed, and many people have testified of unimaginable miracles and how God delivered them in the Lord’s Chosen,” he said.
The message of the Lord’s Chosen Ministry has taken the world by storm, spreading across the entire continents of the world like wildfire, with its 10 billion soul mandate intact.
“Today we are celebrating two decades of God’s faithfulness, we give Him all the glory, the one who established us in the realm of the spirit. Many said it will not last, little did they know that it was not the project of man, all those that gave false prophecies against us failed,” Pastor Muoka stated.
Muoka, who said that some people enjoy peace in the land not knowing how it came about, noted that churches like the Lord’s Chosen are in constant prayers for the nation and the world.
“A good instance was a COVID-19 pandemic when the scientists predicted that Africa would be a death field but this prediction was averted due to the intercessory prayers of the Chosen Church and other anointed churches,” he said.
The Lord’s Chosen Church which started in a small hut on a street at Ilasa, Lagos, has blossomed to occupy hectares of land at Ijesha, serving as its international headquarters. The church was also given a 10 billion soul mandate which was an assignment by God to win 10 billion souls for Him.
Pastor Muoka stated that even though the population of the world is not as high as 10 billion, the mandate encapsulates generations yet unborn, saying that the order is from God and nothing would stop it.
The clergy, who disclosed that it has not been all rosy, admitted that there have been moments of great challenges and tribulations but God made it possible for the church to come out of them victorious.
“Wherever there is a good thing the devil will always go there. When those things happened we did not know God used them to advertise us. God has taken care of the challenges,” he said.
