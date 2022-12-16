Tinubu Remained Candidate to Beat, Says Issa-Onilu





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said that the All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remained the candidate to beat in view of his quality and capacity he has demonstrated since his debut in politics in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Igbaja town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on the sideline of the empowerment programme organised by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Community Intervention, Hon. Kayode Oyin Zubair, Issa-Onilu said that “Nigeria actually needs Tinubu than he needs Nigerians and that is reflected in the kind of support that we are receiving in all the states we have visited.

“Even people across party platforms, when it comes to the presidential election they know the right man for the job is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if you truly love the country.”

Issa-Onilu, a former editor with THISDAY Newspapers, stated that “it’s obvious that Asiwaju is the candidate to beat and there is no any other reason than the kind of quality that he has, his capacity that he has demonstrated in Lagos and every state is yearning to look and be like Lagos then you need Jagaban.”

He stressed “he was able to do it in Lagos both in terms of physical development and human capacity development. You know how many people he has thrown up, from the current Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), name it. He has nerve to develop whatever he has his hands on.”

Issa-Onilu stated that the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State had done well.

He said: “If the only role Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq was elected for is governance, he has done well because you have to compare him with the government before, and you know what that government did; you know what he has done.

“They just told you now that Igbaja here didn’t have water and within two years of Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, they have water.”

He, however, said that the APC would win next year’s general election in the state.

Also speaking, the convener of the event and Senior Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRazaq on Community Intervention, Hon. Zubair stated that “in the last three years, we have campaigned in various areas to ensure that people live comfortable lives.

He said: “We gave out three mini buses to three NURTW members in Offa and two motorcycles to members of NURTW Igbaja to ease commuters’ movement and to sustain NURTW business stance.”

According to him, “KOZ has earlier given 50 buses to NURTW, repaired boreholes across the state, donated computer systems to schools, and empowers young men with artisan skills whilst providing the required tools for practice.”