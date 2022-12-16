Reclaim Power from APC in Kwara, Saraki Tells PDP





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has tasked the newly inaugurated presidential and state campaign councils of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State to work day and night towards reclaiming political power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during next year’s general election.

He also called on them to move into their various polling units so as to record the feat during the period

About 850 members PDP campaign councils were inaugurated yesterday at Mandate House, Adewole Area, Ilorin in preparations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking, Saraki said, “There is no more time at hands and you must move into your polling booths and canvass for votes for the elections. The era of winning elections by staying outside has gone and you must take time now to visit your polling booths, because at least,1000 people have registered in your polling booths and you must make sure to take more than half of the registered voters available.”

The PDP party leader, who challenged party members to capture their individual polling booths in all the 193 wards, said they stood a good chance of getting adequate rewards after the general election.

“I pray God to give you members of the campaign council the strength to deliver. Millions of people are relying on you. We should all know that every member of the party is a member of the campaign council.

“I want to assure you that every member would get deserving benefits for work done to win in each polling booth. Go and deliver your booths and leave the rest for God and I.

“Start house-to-house, door-to-door, room-to-room, place-to-place campaign, because everybody is important,” he said, even as he canvassed votes for the PDP, saying people should vote for the party to ensure a return of good old times without hardship.

Saraki, who charged youth in the country not to be deceived again by politicians, said all forms of lies were peddled against him, like that of the Offa bank robbery, in order to score political points.

“There were all sorts of lies and propaganda against my person by members of the ruling party during the 2019 general election, all aimed to deceive Nigerian youth. There’s nothing again. Thanks to the Almighty Allah, truth will always emerge at the end of the day,” he said