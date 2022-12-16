Osun Rep Candidate Vows to Encourage Agricultural Devt for Food Sufficiency

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate of Osogbo federal constituency for the House of Representatives, Dr. Maruf Adewale Adebayo, yesterday posited that he would encourage agricultural development to assist in the country’s food sufficiency in his constituency if voted for in next year election.

Speaking at the flag-off of his campaign tagged: ‘Gangaria For Rep 2023 Campaign’ at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State, Adebayo noted that special agricultural training and financial support would be accorded farmers in his area as well as in the state in general.

He said farmers would be greatly assisted with needed equipment to boost productivity, while grants would be specially designed to make agricultural plans strategically work for his constituency and for community development.

The candidate stressed that “Gangaria grants and non-interest loan facilities for farmers, traders and artisans through the creation of Gangaria Cooperative Society would partner a notable microfinance bank to offer free interest loans to traders, artisans and farmers.

He stated that job and internship placement shall assist greatly in providing the best and reasonable slots for the constituency job seekers in private and public sectors through a well established strategic team which will be put in place to collate data and use same to assist in job creation and support at federal, state and private organisations

Adebayo pointed out that as the chief executive officer of Salam Herbal Commercial Nigeria Enterprises, producer of the renowned herbal mixture, ‘Gargaria De Flush’, and Sary-Salam Ode Nigeria Limited, the producer of Maruf Adewale Adebayo bottled water, the two companies have created more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs for indigenes and residents within and outside his federal constituency since its establishment over 15 years ago.

He noted that his visions and missions for Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu federal constituency in 2023 is excellent representation through sponsoring and supporting of bills that would impact positively on the people of his constituency and facilitation of laudable federal projects to the federal constituency.