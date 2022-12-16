LASU Political Science Dept Produces First PhD Graduate in 36 Years

Kate Ejisu

Political Science department of Lagos State University (LASU) which was established in 1986 has made history by producing its first PhD graduate. He is Dr. Tukur Mustapha Adedeji.

By this feat, an Associate Professor of comparative politics and the Head of Department (HOD) Political Science Department, LASU, Paul- Sewa Thovoethin(PhD) ,has become the first lecturer to have produced a PhD graduate in the department.

Commenting, Thovoethin said he felt like a father that was blessed with his first child.

He said: “I am very delighted that the Department of Political Science, LASU is producing its first PhD graduate after about 36 years of its establishment. The department has taken this long to produce Doctoral graduates because scholars in the department have taken their time over the years to build a vibrant department which will be able to produce best PhD holders in Nigeria and globally. Coincidentally, I am the HOD and the supervisor when this feat was achieved. One of the greatest dream and achievement of every scholar is the ability to contribute to the body of knowledge by producing PhD holders. After achieving this, the department in the next few months is set to produce more PhD graduates who will be able to compete globally.”

According to Thovoethin, one of the agenda of the present administration of the University ably led by Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello is to make it the best not only in Nigeria but also in West Africa and the production of greater numbers of quality postgraduates is a move towards achieving this goal.

“The Department of Political Science is striving to contribute to the achievement of these goals in appreciation of the efforts of the VC in enhancing academic excellence. The department is a very robust one with very renowned scholars such as Prof Odio-Akhaine, Prof Surajudeen Mudasiru, Prof Soremekun(the immediate past VC of Federal University, Oye Ekiti), Prof A. R. O Olayiwola, Associate Prof Wale Aderemi, Associate Prof Dele Seteolu and a host of other senior lecturers. The department of Political Science, LASU, remains one of the best in Africa,” he said.

Also commenting, Adedeji said it was not only gratifying for him, to be the first PhD graduate from the one of the highly rated universities in Nigeria but indeed, a worthy lifetime accomplishment for him.

He said: “I must show my sincere gratitude to all the academic staff of the department of political science, LASU for making the dream realisable and for creating that ambience for genuine scholarship in the realization of the PhD.

“I’m particularly grateful to my Supervisor and HOD, Associate Professor Paul-Sewa Thovoethin and my Co-Supervisor, Dr .Surajudeen Abiodun Fatai.

To my evergreen Teachers, Professor Kayode Soremekun, Professor Sylvester Odion Akhaine, Professor Surajudeen Oladosu Mudasiru, Professor Abdurahman Olayiwola and other members of the Department. As the pioneer PhD graduate of the Department I am very optimistic that the knowledge gained in the cause of my academic sojourn in LASU will be used in expanding the frontier of the academics and in contributing to moving Nigeria forward. I will encourage those that are still undergoing academic tutelage in the Department to try as much as possible to commit themselves to achieving their goals because the best in scholarship is abundant in the department.”