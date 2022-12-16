Customs Generates N1.95bn Revenue in November at Lagos Airport Terminal

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated N1.95 billion in November.

In a statement signed by Command’s spokesperson, Juliana Destiny Tomo, the Comptroller, Malami Gidado, said the command recorded a significant increase of N350.53 million over its collection for the month of October, 2022.

“In this November review, the command recorded a significant increase of N350.53 million only, in the revenue collected compared to that of October, 2022,” the statement said.

Also within one hundred days, the command collected the sum N7.01 billion as against N6.76 billion the revenue collected within the same period in 2021.

After taking over the mantle of leadership of the command by Gidado, there has been a steady record of greater success in the statutory mandate of the border control agency at the airport, the statement said.