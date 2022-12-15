Tinubu: We’ll Return Farming to Glorious Past

•Niger supporters assures him of victory

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured the people that his administration would return farming to its glorious past by giving it a better future if elected next year.

Tinubu gave the assurances while addressing supporters, who converged on the Trade Fair Complex in Minna, Niger State, even as party supporters, who thronged the venue, also assured Tinubu of victory at the election.

Tinubu, in a statement yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said Niger State and indeed all states in Nigeria would reap the benefits of the available resources they have.

“Your State has ample resources and large potential. Not only does Niger cover the largest land mass of any state in Nigeria, but it also serves as the home to three hydroelectric power plants that symbolically light the way forward to hope renewed.

“By God’s grace, I shall be elected. If so, my administration will further empower Niger State so that you reap the full benefits of its bounteous resources. We appreciate your vital role as the state that powers the nation. The nation will show its gratefulness by investing in your future. The power state will become the more powerful state.

“We shall ensure that farmers realise the full value of their produce. Commodity Exchange boards will set minimum prices for strategic agricultural produce, ensure our farmers do not toil in vain but earn a decent income for their toil.”

Tinubu underscored his economic plan, which included building roads for easy movement of agricultural products and creating better opportunities for the farmers.

He added: “Our economic plan will make strategic investments in industry and infrastructure, giving our talented people the chance to make a good living while producing valuable goods that will improve the quality of life for those who buy them.

“Federal roads such as the Minna-Bida road, Lambata-Bida road, Suleja-Minna road, Birnin Gwari-Jebba road, and Minna-Kotangora road will be improved such that that they become better avenues of travel and commerce for wellbeing and prosperity of all of us. My action plan calls for a modern railway network such that you shall be able to move the things you make and produce to markets throughout Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

“We must continue to plant and grow the seed of food security by pressing forward with the expansion of our agricultural sector. We will return farming to its glorious past by giving it an even better future. We shall ensure that farmers realise the full value of their produce. Commodity Exchange boards will set minimum prices for strategic agricultural produce, ensure our farmers do not toil in vain but earn a decent income for their toil.”