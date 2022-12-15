ThriveAgric Nigeria Wins Visa Everywhere Initiative Competition 

Emma Okonji

ThriveAgric, a Nigerian start-up that uses technology to transform the payments landscape for the agricultural sector, has emerged first place winner of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), a global open innovation program and competition for start-ups and fintech companies.

Taking place in Qatar amidst the FIFA World Cup 2022, the global finale was preceded by a year-long competition that saw entrepreneurs across the world compete in regional editions before advancing to the final stage.

Announcing the winners, the Regional President for CEMEA, Visa, Mr. Andrew Torre, said: “This year we have seen more than 4,000 fintechs participate in the global Visa Everywhere Initiative, including a record 1,130 applications from Central Europe, Middle East and Africa. A new fintech generation is transforming the way consumers and businesses make payments, making it easier for more people to access and move money when they need it. We congratulate ThriveAgric and all the winners in this year’s competition, and we look forward to continue partnering with fintechs to solve the payments challenges of tomorrow.”

Senior Vice President and Global Head of Visa Direct, Ruben Salazar, said: “As we strive to create more ways for people, SMBs, and larger businesses to participate in the global economy, the VEI competition provides a unique insight on how fintech are helping shape the future of money movement and expanding access to underserved markets and regions. Today’s Visa Direct Award winner will have access to modern tools and teams that help enable global money movement to billions of endpoints worldwide.”