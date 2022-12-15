Solomon Godwin: Ensuring the Right Business Image for Africa

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Everyone calls him the go-to guy when it comes to setting up new igaming operations in Africa. That is not a cheap reputation, but comes from close to two decades of hard work, which has earned him a coveted integrity as a B2C and B2B business development expert in Africa.

Not minding his current designation as Senior Business Development Manager, Africa Continent, Pragmatic Play, he is very much sought-after by businesses, even outside gaming, seeking to get a foothold on the African continent. His self-appointed assignment is to make sure that every foreign investor seeking for business opportunities, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa gets all the assistance he/she needs to open shop and grow.

Although, he operates primarily in the gaming industry, he is convinced that Africa needs every legitimate investment that comes her way because the continent should be in a hurry catch up with the rest of the advanced world.

For him, deploying technology into the processes of delivering goods and services is the way out for Africa. No where is this urgently needed as in the area of ease-of-doing-business, in order to eliminate corruption and frustrating bottlenecks that have damaged the image of the continent and driven many potential foreign investors away.

It is a huge statement to Godwin’s capacity that Pragmatic Play made him it’s Number One man in Africa. For a company that has established itself as one of the top content producers in the gaming business, accessing the growing African market is very important. And that is an assignment that Godwin delivers to the satisfaction of his employers. He is equally as passionate about creating the right impression about Africa: He is also doing well with this task.