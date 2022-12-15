Security Forces Launch Special Operations in FCT, Six States

PSC promotes 745 police officers

Security Forces, yesterday, launched a special operation to combat violent crimes in the Federal Capital Territory and six contiguous states ahead of Christmas and the new year celebrations.

The states included Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau and Benue.

The operation, however, coincided with the promotion of 745 senior police officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The commission also considered and approved proper placement for five Commissioners of Police and one Deputy Commissioner of Police and treated 14 appeals and petitions as well as nine pending disciplinary matters from dismissed and serving police officers.

Speaking in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, said the operation was in collaboration with other security agencies just as he announced the arrest of three suspected kidnappers, namely, Abubakar Umaru, Nasiru Umaru, and Haruna Sulu, who were residents of Niger State in connection with the kidnapping incident at Kasanki village in Gwagwalada Area of the FCT on December 12, 2022.

He spoke at the launch of the second phase of a special anti-crime operation, codenamed Operation G-7, to combat violent crimes in the FCT and other neighbouring contiguous states to the FCT.

He said the second phase of Operation G-7 was an improvement on the first phase conducted early in the year.

According to him, the second phase, which was a product of assessment of performance of the first phase, would engender improved inter-agency collaboration, proactive crime prevention and law enforcement activities as well as renewed dedication on the part of the security community in order to keep the FCT and its neighboring states, safe and secure.

The police chief noted that the special operation had become necessary as part of preparations by the security community to ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year festivities, amongst other imperatives.

Babaji said the arrest of the kidnappers was made possible following an intelligence-led operation by the operatives of Operation G7.

“The operatives stormed a suspected criminal camp at Gulida village, a border community with Abaji, at about 04:00hrs on December 13, 2022 and the unrelenting efforts led to arrest of the suspects and the recovery of exhibits,” he said.

The CP while addressing the operatives during the flag-off, and charged them to ensure that criminal elements were not allowed freedom to operate, enjoined residents to trust and continue to support the police with credible and timely information.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission in a statement stated that, the decisions were some of the highpoints of the 18th Plenary Meeting of the commission, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 and presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC (rtd).

The Commission promoted two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), to Superintendents of Police, six hundred and ninety six (696) Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police and forty seven (47) Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).