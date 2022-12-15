Rufai, Sodje, Obodo Laud NDDC U-17 Peace Cup  

The trio of former Nigerian Internationals-Peter Rufai, Sam Sodje and Christian Ogbodo have lauded the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for sponsoring the ungoing U-17 Peace football tournament in Asaba, Delta State.

They described the move as highly commendable, as it would go a long way in motivating the youths of the Niger Delta region, and helping them believe that their future is bright, playing football.

Speaking moments after the opening ceremony of the tournament, Rufai commended the efforts of the organisers, the Grassroot Sports Federation of Nigeria, GRASOF, led by its President, John Ekpenyong.

He said as a player who was discovered at a young age, his core passion is youth development, insisting there was need to look back and discover talents from the grassroots and ensure they are groomed to playing at the bigger stage.

“The support from the Niger Delta Ministry and NDDC is great. It shows their concern for the development of the youth, and I also thank the Delta State Government for accepting to host the competition.”

Also speaking, former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, said he was pleased with the competition, especially one for young kids, as it would help build their concentration for their passion and take their minds away from social vices.

Obodo,expressed willingness to take few talented players discovered from the competition abroad.

Also, former Leeds and West Brom player, Sam Sodje, said he is delighted that the the tournament is holding in his state. He urged young players to remain focused and ensure their dreams of playing professional football was achieved.

According to Sodje who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports Development, “I know how important it is to get a competition for grassroots, so when I heard about this, it was very important that am here, and again it’s my state so am very supportive of what they are doing.”