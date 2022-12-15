Projects Hope Fetes Community with Food Items

Oluchi Chibuzor

Projects of Hope, a group of Nigerian Medical doctors and nurses based in the United States in partnership with Hope Ambassadors and Child Care Organisation has fetes people in Monkey Village, a community in Lagos, Nigeria, with food items.

The group includes the President, Projects Hope, Dr. Olukemi Kuku; Mrs Adebisi Makinde-Odusola; Mrs Adenike Adeleke; Mrs Oluwakemi Subair; Dr.Olawunmi Ogunsemore; Ms Folashade Olasimbo; Mrs. Toyin Kuyoro and Mrs. Folake Anifowoshe.

The group whose vision is to support, empower and improve the lives of vulnerable and underprivileged indigenes of southwest Nigeria said they aim to help people transform their lives and fulfill their potential.

Speaking at the event, President, Projects Hope, Dr. Olukemi Kuku, said having already established a contact in the country would seek to attract more health professionals in the diaspora to come and contribute towards complementing the government’s effort in the health sector.

According to her, “The good thing is that we all came from here and we have been fortunate I would say to some extent-thanks to God, so you cannot forget who you are regardless of where you are located. Even though we are over there we keep looking back as some people have faith in us. It is time for us to give part to society.”

For Mrs. Oluwakemi Subair, a member of the group, said today’s event would help convince other health professionals in the diaspora to reconsider their belief about coming to help close some gaps in the health sector.

She added that beyond the food donations and other items given to the community, they would also seek ways to help with some medical assistance in the future.

For the Executive Director, Hope Ambassadors and Child Care Organisation, Mr. Taiwo Oluwu, the partnership will further help Nigerians in the diaspora see the gaps they can intervene.

“These are health professionals from the United States and we are collaborating for greater growth as this is part of the Sustainable Development Goals. We know they are going to help us achieve more in the future.”

However, appreciating the group, a member of the Lagos state project zero initiative and a mother, Mrs. Alice Irozuru, thanked the group with the food items received, adding, “With these my children and my family can have something to eat and go to school.”