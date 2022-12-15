Oil Producing Status Excites Enugu Gov

Following the outcome of the recent meeting of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in Abuja ratifying the request of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration for Enugu to join other states in enjoying oil producing status, the governor yesterday said that he was delighted that the state would receive more revenue after he leaves office in May 2023.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who spoke when a delegation of the University of Nigeria, Alumni Association (UNAA), Nsukka Branch paid him a solidarity visit, Enugu, disclosed that his administration’s struggle to get Enugu listed in the oil producing status was a tough exercise.

The governor thanked God that the untiring efforts yielded the desired result, saying : “As I am leaving office, I am happy that the money that will be coming to Enugu won’t be what I witnessed. It won’t be what we suffered.”

Speaking on behalf of the University of Nigeria, Alumni Association (UNAA), Nsukka Branch, the President of the association, Hon. Dr. Christy Obi-keguna, commended Ugwuanyi for his good works in Enugu State in general and Nsukka zone in particular.

Obi-keguna, a non-indigene of Enugu State, who said she had lived in Nsukka for over 40 years, stressed that the governor has unprecedentedly transformed the university town of Nsukka and other areas in Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka zone) with massive infrastructural developments, such as roads, health and educational facilities, state secretariat annex, ultra-modern stadium, conference centre with recreational facilities and most importantly, the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

The UNAA President informed Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, that the group is solidly behind his senatorial bid.

He said: “The Association which is the mother branch of all UNAA branches wishes to inform you that we are ready to mobilise our members to support you massively as you prepare to take the mantle of leadership in the state. This is evident in the recent mass voters’ registration done in the university community.”

Obi-keguna maintained that they are confident that Ugwuanyi, if elected as a senator in 2023, will bring to bear his wealth of experience as a ranking federal lawmaker and former governor in the effective discharge of legislative duties to the benefit of Nigerians and the people of Nsukka zone.