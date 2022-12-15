  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Like Tinubu, Atiku Slips in Jos, Chants ‘A.. I Mean PDP’  

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A video clip from the presidential rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jos, Plateau State, where the candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, made a slip similar to his APC counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has gone viral among residents of the state.

Atiku, was addressing a crowd of supporters in Hausa language at the Rwang Township stadium, when he wanted to chant PDP but mistakenly said, “A-, I mean PDP”.

The candidate said, “People of Plateau, this stadium has a history. As you have heard, we elected MKO Abiola here; it was here that we also elected Olusegun Obasanjo. We have elected different Heads of states in this place. In the name of God, and for the respect of this place (stadium), vote for A-, I mean PDP.”

Atiku’s blunder, though wasn’t as pronounced as that of Tinubu, critics have feasted on it as the video has gone round the city and beyond.

Reacting, a cross section of residents, who spoke to THISDAY said, the gods of the land were with them and thus confusing them, such that they were incoherent when they appear before the people.

They alleged that the duo had no good intention for the people of Jos and Nigerians as they were only paying lip service, adding that, the “God we serve will continue to confuse everyone that comes to the state with evil intention.”

