Inuwa’s Defection to PDP won’t Affect APC Chances, Says Masari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said the defection of a former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not affect the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) chances in emerging victorious in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

He explained that out of the 324 officials of the party in Danmusa Local Government where Inuwa hails from, only 26 defected along with him to the opposition PDP, adding that himself and other members of APC are not deterred by their defection.

Masari, who spoke in a chat with THISDAY recently, expressed confidence in the ability of the APC to be victorious, insisting that the defectors have lost sight of reality.

Inuwa, who contested the governorship primary on the platform of the APC but lost to Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, dumped the party alongside his 627 support groups across the 361 political wards of the state for the opposition PDP.

However, Masari during the media chat, said: “We want to know with whom he has moved because in his local government (Danmusa) we have 324 executives of the party, only 26 followed him.

“The entire leadership of his local government was here and the entire stakeholders of APC in his local government did not move with him. Today somebody will tell you that I believe in God and he can even go further to tell you that what is his own shall never miss his face.

“He will also say whatever is good for the state or for the country he will follow. We all say these but immediately it happens we don’t get what we want, we start accusing people that they were the ones who did not make it possible for us. Where is the God you were calling?.

“Luckily, we had nine aspirants that contested the governorship primary. Eight, including the winner, are still with us and one other person was ousted for personal reasons. As somebody ousted out somebody ousted in. So, we are not worried.”

The governor said APC is working hard to sustain the tempo of continuity which, according to him, could only set the state and country on the pedestal of development.

Masari, who described the APC as the only political party that can turn around the socioeconomic fortunes of the state and Nigeria for better, urged the electorate to vote for the party in all elections.