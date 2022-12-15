I’ll Not Support Violence in Next Year’s Election, Says Abe

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP), Senator Magnus Abe, has assured Rivers people that he will not sponsor violence before, during and after the 2023 elections.

This is just as he has assured all to run a government of prosperity for Rivers people and not to favour a few if elected as next governor of the state.

Abe, who spoke as a guest at the Annual Convention of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Maritime Territory in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of the state, told the people that he believes in a peaceful and just society.

He stressed on the need to always express thanksgiving to God almighty for his works in the lives of believers and urged the church to continue to pray for a peaceful election in 2023 that will usher in a people oriented leadership.

“Let me promise the church that I am not a member of any cult, I will not give to anybody’s child what I am not giving to my own children.

“I will not send anybody’s child to go and do what I cannot send my own children, I am making that promise before the church of God and by the grace of God, how ever we vote next year, we will vote and the country will survive, our state, our country, and our own lives by the grace of God will be better. I assure you that there will be a better tomorrow for Rivers people”.

Similarly, the SDP gubernatorial candidate further assured that he will create a state where real values of life will be taught to the younger generation.

He gave the assurance while speaking at a reception organised in his honour by a socio-political pressure group, Amoni Grassroots Movement at Abuloma Ward 20, Port Harcourt.

The event, which was organised to receive defectors from other political parties in the state, also had groups such as Voice Against Corruption in Nigeria pledged their support to the governorship candidate and the SDP in the state.

The former Senator said: “By signing up to the Social Democratic Party, you have signed on to a new code of behaviour, a new way of looking at life.

“Signing up to the SDP is signing up to treating other people with dignity, treating fellow human beings with compassion. This will make you a greater man and not diminish you.”