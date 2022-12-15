Igbobi Old Boys Association Lifts the Less Privileged

Raheem Akingbolu

Determined to give succour to less privilege in the society, the Igbobi College Yaba Old Boys Association, 1996 Set (ICOBA ’96), has stretched out their kind hands to the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice as part of activities for its end of the year celebration.

According to Set Chairman, Mr Bankole Agunbiade, the essence of the visit is to bring smiles on the faces of the children, especially during seasonal festive celebrations as they donated a sum of Five hundred Thousand Naira (#500,000) to the Organisation.

He said, “Like we sing our school anthem, wherever there is an Igbobian, there is always a noble Nigerian”. As old students of this great citadel of learning that has helped mold us into the men that we have respectively become today, we deem it necessary to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged amongst the society.

“It is our little way of saying thank you to the Almighty God for sparing our lives all through the year, from January 1 to date, and relaxing with our families in a convivial mood.”

Agunbiade decried the high level of poverty in the country and its adverse effects on the poor standard of living of the citizenry.

He attributed some of the challenges of the country to failure of the leaders in fulfilling electoral promises.

He advised Nigerians to vote with their conscience during elections to be able to elect patriotic and capable leaders who have genuine interest of the masses at heart.

Also present were the former Chairmen of the Association, Mr Emmanuel Okoh, Mr Psalm Mafoitan and Mr Damola Ogunojemite who all agreed that the initiative deserves an applause and pledged to make it a yearly commitment.