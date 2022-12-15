  • Friday, 16th December, 2022

Group ask President Buhari, EFCC to disregard call for probe of PENCOM Boss.

Sport | 2 days ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been asked to dismiss the call for the Probe of the Director General of the National Pension Commission, PENCOM, Mrs Aisha Dahiru Umar, over purported allegations of Corruption in the commission.

Rising from a briefing on Friday in Lagos, some members of the Centre for Public Accountability, led by its Coordinator of Research and Projects, Oluwatobi Johnson, said the petition by the Executive Director of the group Comrade Olufemi Lawson, was not a collective decision, done by the organization and does not represent, the view, of members of the Centre. It described the call, for the Probe of the PENCOM boss, as self serving.

The group said since the appointment and confirmation of Aisha Dahiru Umar in 2020 as the substantive Director General, Pension Commission PENCOM , she had turned the once moribund agency into a prospective organization that was determined to deliver on its mandate in line with the pension act.

Oluwatobi said “Mrs Dahiru, away from the analogue way of operation wholistically automated the entire process and systems of the new commission in line with government new order, prevailing situations and the best practices across the world.”

The group said it is also opposed to the call, because, it is sure, that certain individuals within and outside the commission, who are opposed, to the radical transformation, are behind the orchestrated call for probe, against the pension boss.

It urged President Muhammadu Buhari, and the anti-corruption agencies, to disregard the petitions against Mrs Aisha Dahiru, saying, if this is allowed, it will negatively impact, on the reforms, that the management of PENCOM, has continued to introduce, into the pension system, in the country.

The group said no individual, should use the organization, to engage in self serving battles.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.