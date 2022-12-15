Group ask President Buhari, EFCC to disregard call for probe of PENCOM Boss.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been asked to dismiss the call for the Probe of the Director General of the National Pension Commission, PENCOM, Mrs Aisha Dahiru Umar, over purported allegations of Corruption in the commission.

Rising from a briefing on Friday in Lagos, some members of the Centre for Public Accountability, led by its Coordinator of Research and Projects, Oluwatobi Johnson, said the petition by the Executive Director of the group Comrade Olufemi Lawson, was not a collective decision, done by the organization and does not represent, the view, of members of the Centre. It described the call, for the Probe of the PENCOM boss, as self serving.

The group said since the appointment and confirmation of Aisha Dahiru Umar in 2020 as the substantive Director General, Pension Commission PENCOM , she had turned the once moribund agency into a prospective organization that was determined to deliver on its mandate in line with the pension act.

Oluwatobi said “Mrs Dahiru, away from the analogue way of operation wholistically automated the entire process and systems of the new commission in line with government new order, prevailing situations and the best practices across the world.”

The group said it is also opposed to the call, because, it is sure, that certain individuals within and outside the commission, who are opposed, to the radical transformation, are behind the orchestrated call for probe, against the pension boss.

It urged President Muhammadu Buhari, and the anti-corruption agencies, to disregard the petitions against Mrs Aisha Dahiru, saying, if this is allowed, it will negatively impact, on the reforms, that the management of PENCOM, has continued to introduce, into the pension system, in the country.

The group said no individual, should use the organization, to engage in self serving battles.