  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Five Feared Dead as Cultists Clash in A’Ibom

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Five persons have reportedly been killed and others injured in cults clashes said to involved two rival confraternities, the Vickings and the Mafians in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.

The incident, which occurred  Tuesday evening, took place around the Ibom Plaza axis of the city centre and adjoining streets.

Eyewitness said the fracas, started at about 6:30 pm and lasted for   two hours, before security operatives including detachment of soldiers arrived to restore normalcy.

A tricycle operator, Aniekan Akpainyang,  who spoke to journalists, linked the cause of the violence to a minor disagreement at a betting shop, along Ikot Ekpene road by the plaza area, saying the incident triggered the old animosity between the rival groups.

“One cultist, a member of the Vickings confraternity had placed a bet to the tune of N5,000, but could not pay after he lost. The shop attendant asked him to pay or drop his phone, but he refused and, instead call his gang members on phone, who came, pounced on the attendant and raided the shop,” he said.

According to him, the resultant  reprisal attack from the camp of the booking man, said to belong to the Mafians group, led to a free for all, with three persons killed. Two at the Plaza area and one at the Ikpa road junction, close to the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) town campus, while two others, had earlier been killed at Okokon Etuk street, few meters to the Uyo City centre.

However, the Police confirmed the crisis in a statement issued yesterday  by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, but could not specify the casualty figures.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), at about 6:30pm, the Command received information about a cult clash at the Plaza.

“While the Commissioner of Police, CP, Olatoye Durosinmi, condemned in strong terms, the unfortunate incident which caused palpable fear among the good people of the state, the CP has reminded those involved in this dastardly act to note that the ban on cultism in the state is still in force and that henceforth, perpetrators of such acts will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with extant laws.

“The CP has therefore, called on residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as the Command has emplaced adequate security at the Plaza and around the state, throughout the Yuletide and beyond,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.