Bureau of Public Service Reforms Rates NPA as ‘Platinum Level’ Organisation

There was excitement in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) following the classification of the agency by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) as a level 5 “Platinum Level” Organisation.

BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) deployed in the NPA for the independent assessment, validated assessment and in-depth analysis of processes and practices of the agency returned the verdict of “exceptional performance with performance level of 91.25 percent.”

A statement yesterday quoted the Director General of BPSR, D.I. Arabi to have explained: “This means that NPA’s performance far exceeded expectations due to exceptionally high quality of work in all essential areas of responsibility, resulting in an overall quality of work that is superior, exceptional or unique.”

Furthermore, Arabi noted that, “it is worthy of note that the whole process of the assessment was free from both internal and external influence,” adding that, “while we commend critical mass of staff members of the NPA for commitment and cooperation they displayed throughout the exercise, it is imperative to also state that there were certain members who were lackadaisical in their attitude to the very important national exercise of the federal government.”

He urged the NPA to give, “wholesome attention to our recommendations as an important organ among the (income) generating agencies of the federal government.”

Arabi stated that when the journey to diagnose the current health status of NPA commenced on May 18th, 2022, there were palpable doubts expressed by both the management and staff members as to the purposes for which the results of the exercise would be used.

“As we present our findings on this independent, impartial and comprehensive assessment on the current health status of NPA and celebrate its performance, it is imperative to state at this juncture that to realise the benefits of the assessment rests on the readiness of NPA to start moving strategically with the identified priority areas for action planning that will have maximum impact, both immediately and over the longer term.

“A number of opportunities for improvement were identified during the assessment even where the statement of good practice was fully met.

“The findings and priority areas for action from the assessment need to align and support NPA’s longer term direction: its vision, mission, strategies and performance measures,” he said.

He commended the zeal and commitment of the Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko, to reform and to ensure the agency’s systems and operations remain strong, responsive, robust, private sector-oriented and in line with the international best practices.

According to him: “As a Bureau, we are indeed willing to collaborate with the agency to sustain its achievements, support areas where work is in progress and address areas where performance is weak.”

He said that the Bureau was, among many recommendations, looking forward to see NPA create a structure of Committee, team, change drivers, “whose composition is drawn across various components with significant level of authority, credibility and leadership qualities, to drive change along the desired strategic objectives in the NPA.”

The report, which was presented by the BPSR on December 13, 2022, at the NPA’s headquarters in Lagos, chronicled how in May, 2022, the BPSR deployed its SAT at the NPA, with the overall objective of identifying NPA’s strengths and weaknesses as a first step towards improvement and optimal performance.

In the report, the general findings, including areas of strengths and weaknesses as well as opportunities for improvement were set out arising from the assessment.

They straddled some key findings such as key areas of strength including strategic governance, strategic planning and operational leadership, financial management, procurement processes, operational and service delivery processes, human resource management; key performance management and results; and key areas of weakness.

Arabi thanked the BPSR SAT team who worked assiduously to lead the process and produce the report, pointing out that “it is indeed a satisfaction and inner fulfilment seeing our efforts being productive and making history for generations to acknowledge.”

In his response on the occasion, Koko thanked his team members that went round the ports.

He also expressed gratitude to the Servicom Division as well as other staff members for their cooperation and support.

He said the management under his leadership would continue to deepen the process of reforms in the agency and industry.

Koko also pledged to look at observed gaps identified in the BPSR SAT report, ensure they were all assessed and steps taken to bridge them.