Allison Joins Sophos as Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as-a-service, has announced the appointment of Gerard Allison as its Senior Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Announcing the appointment, the Chief Revenue Officer at Sophos, Michael Valentine, said: “We are very excited Gerard joined Sophos to lead and help accelerate our growth efforts in EMEA, one of the largest regions for the company. Gerard has a deep understanding of the distribution and reseller channel, as well as extensive knowledge of successfully establishing new routes to market. With this impressive track record, Gerard will be a valuable and important Sophos sales leader overseeing EMEA, particularly as we head into 2023 with our new Sophos Managed Detection and Response service.”

According to Allison, “The need for modern cybersecurity solutions, including MDR services from a team of experts trained to spot intrusions ‘hiding in plain sight’ along the attack chain, has become imperative, as indicated in the Sophos 2023 Threat Report. Sophos’ line up of products, services and threat intelligence capabilities, coupled with Gerard’s career expertise in cybersecurity and technology, will ensure our EMEA partners provide customers and prospects with the most advanced security solutions available.”

