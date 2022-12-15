Akinlade: Over 3000 Illicit Weapons Destroyed Ahead 2023 Polls

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



The National Centre for Small Arms and Light Weapons, Southwest zone, has advocated against Illicit weapons ahead of the 2023 general election, noting that over 3000 illicit weapons had been destroyed in Nigeria in recent times.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Ben Akinlade, gave the figures in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, when the Southwest team visited the NUJ secretariat on an advocacy and sensitisation visit to journalists in the state.

He posited that the proliferations of arms in the society, especially, illicit weapons in wrong hands must be stopped, so that the society could be better for it.

According to him, “About three weeks ago, we destroyed illicit arms collected from various military operations across Nigeria.”

Akinlade, said their visit was for an advocacy and sensitisation tour to announce their presence in Ekiti, so that the people would know what they were doing, majorly to try to mop up illicit weapons in the hands of political thugs, armed banditry, individuals, for illicit use, either to rob or to threatening law-abiding citizens.

“Our first programme is the advocacy and sensitisation, so that people

will know what we are doing in the zone. The proliferations of arms especially, the illicit weapons in wrong hands, with political thugs, armed banditry, and individuals, for illicit use, either to rob or to threaten the people must be mopped up from them.

“That is why under the NSA, we are to take advantage to control the arms in the hands of the people for illicit use in the society,” he said.

The zonal coordinator was accompany on the visit by other senior officials in the zone,including Commander WAY Olabisi, Assistant Director, Strategic Communication and Information, Asst. Director, Ibidapo Olubuyi, Major Bolahan Falayan, Mr. Funsho Lawal, Oke Olaitan and Ojeleye Mayode.

Responding, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Rotimi Ojomoyela, commended the initiative of the federal government, and described it as a welcome development.

While noting that the NUJ was ready to cooperate with them on the awareness and sensitisation to wipe-out illicit weapons in the society, the NUJ advocated state policing to be able to curb the proliferations of light and illicit weapons in the society and better security in the country.