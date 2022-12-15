  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Advertising Regulation: FG Tackles Skit Makers, Influencers

Business | 1 hour ago

Raheem Akingbolu

Less than two months after the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) filed a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, accusing the company of rendering unapproved advert materials in the country, and demanded up to N30 billion as damages, the regulatory body has said most commercials put out by skit makers, influencers and others are unethical and full of unproven promises.

The regulator said this in a statement said, “Most of the advertisements exposed by this group are not only unethical with unverified claims and misinformation, but also in violation of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice.”

To this end, ARCON has advised brand owners, digital agencies, and other stakeholders in the digital marketing/advertising space to obtain pre-exposure approval for all advertisements, advertising, and marketing communication before signing on the influencers.

The regulatory body has also threatened to take all necessary actions, including sanction and prosecution, to ensure that the act’s provisions are followed.

In October, ARCON sought a declaration that Meta’s continued publication and exposure of various advertisements targeted at the Nigerian market on Facebook and Instagram without first ensuring that they are vetted and approved is illegal, unlawful, and a violation of the country’s current advertising laws.

The agency argued that Meta’s ongoing broadcast of unscreened advertisements has cost the federal government money.

For the alleged infringement of the advertising regulations and for lost revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continuous exposure of prohibited advertisements on its platforms, ARCON is asking for N30 billion in fines.

“ARCON reiterates that it will not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising in the Nigerian advertising space,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.