  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Adeleke Suspends Mining Licences for Operators in Osun

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday directed the immediate suspension of all licences of mining firms operating in the state mining sector.

Adeleke gave the directive in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to THISDAY in Osogbo yesterday.

According to the statement, the governor ordered all operators to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by Dr. B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which governs their relationship with the state government.

He said: “In furtherance of his bid to reform the state solid mineral sector, Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of all mining firms operating the state mining licences.

“All operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by Dr. B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which governs their relationship with the state government.

“In a public announcement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the governor reiterated his resolve to recover all fund owed Osun State and stop the reaping of state assets from mining to revenue collection.

“The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators.

“All operators are to report to the committee next Monday by 12p.m.

