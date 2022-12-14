  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

Two Females Emerge AUL Best Graduating Students

Oluchi Chibuzor

Two students of Anchor University Lagos, Eja Egbe Iwasam and Esther Adeola Adeneye have emerged as the overall best graduating students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.00 and 3.93 for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions, respectively. They were from the department of Economics and Microbiology.

The Chancellor of the university, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, advised the​ graduates to nurture the seeds of greatness through discipline “Everyone is created with a seed of greatness, but you need to nurture it. Today I am delighted to watch the seeds on this campus bustling with life and beauty. I watched many of these industry-ready graduates march around the campus with the energy of the youths,” stated Kumuyi.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Obinna Nkemjika, commended the AUL’s management led by the Vice-Chancellor, for their energy, passion and focus in driving the university’s administration which led to the approval of four new courses by the National University Commission (NUC).

Nkemjika said, “The seriousness and rigorous manner in which this vision was pursued with your management team, no doubt, led to NUC’s approval of the four professional degree programmes in Architecture, Law, Medical Laboratory Science and Nursing Sciences.”
The Pro-Chancellor, Prof Steven Timipa Odi-Owei, described the convocation as a mark of success for the graduates.​

