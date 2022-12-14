SMEs to Benefit from Terminal Africa’s Simplified Logistic Solutions 

Sunday Ehigiator

Terminal Africa, an impact-driven logistics solution platform has revealed that it has provided a world-class platform to enable SMEs to arrange deliveries, compare shipping rates, generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers across the continent.

In a statement yesterday, the company introduced itself as a software firm that facilitates both local and global commerce through scalable technology-based solutions, while also expanding logistics services to accommodate SMEs.

“The prevalence and growth of SMEs, therefore, require solutions that can facilitate activities of small and medium-sized businesses, such as last-mile deliveries at low-cost, differentiated, and multi-layered services, accommodate digitalisation and automation and support retail strategies.

“In essence, logistical services should be scalable, accessible and empower SMEs to contribute to the digital economy.

“Terminal Africa provides a world-class platform to enable SMEs to arrange deliveries, compare shipping rates, generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers.

“To achieve this, the platform operates a multi-tier delivery system that provides access to logistical services for businesses regardless of their scale of operation.”

It said besides the discounts and free features available on the Terminal platform, SMEs can shop for the exact scale of services that are suitable to their need without having to make unnecessary investments to acquire access to those that are not needed.