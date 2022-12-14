  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

Lagos Business School Unveils New Public Sector Leadership Programme

The Lagos Business School Public Sector Initiative launched its new executive programme to advance senior public service officers who need to broaden and deepen their capacity to lead effectively in a dynamic world.

In providing public sector leaders with both global and locally adaptive frameworks, tools, and techniques critical to influencing the formulation, design and delivery of effective public policies, the programme will help equip existing top-tier public sector leaders and develop a sustainable pipeline, improve leadership, policy formulation and implementation, and create platforms to foster understanding and networking between the public, non-governmental and private sector.

According to the Academic Director of the programme and Director of the LBS Public Sector Initiative, Dr Franklin Ngwu, the programme will focus on key leadership competencies to mobilise people, uphold integrity and respect and promote innovation and guide change.​

The keynote speaker at the event, Dr Suleyman Ndanusa, a former director-general and chairman of the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission, delivered a paper on the consequences of poor and reactive public sector governance and the need for change.​

He noted that “deeper private and public sector collaboration will strengthen the business environment, and with the right public sector policies in place, Nigeria will be transformed into an economic powerhouse with social stability and an improved standard of living for all.”

The LBS director of Executive Education, Victor Banjo, announced that the programme starts in Lagos on June 19, 2023. The final module will be held at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore in October 2023.

