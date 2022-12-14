  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

ICCOBA Honours​ Old Boys with Outstanding Service Awards

Education | 13 mins ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos branch of Immaculate Conception College (Benin City) Old Boys Association (ICCOBA) has awarded members with meritorious service awards in an event that saw D’banj perform after being released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences​ Commission.

The President of the ICCOBA Lagos branch, Dr Joe Owie, said, “this year has been quite an eventful one for the old boys despite the various challenges we faced this year. We had a very successful retreat.”

The awardees included Edwin Obasogie, most dedicated old boy; Ada Evbuomwan, most supportive old boy; Robert Obuoba, distinguished personality old boy; Air Commodore Nosa Ogbeide (retd), lifetime achievement award; Osayan, Patrick Okonjo, President’s special award.

For ace broadcaster Soni Irabor, this was the first time they celebrated their distinguished old boys.
“We had reasons to celebrate one another and the younger ones are doing very well.The school left in us some pictures which the chairman touched on earlier and we just felt it’s best to begin to let the world know that students come out of school and then they have a future ahead of them and make the best of it.”

