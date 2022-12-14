House: DSS’ Intelligence Gathering Efforts Curbing Kidnapping, Banditry, Terrorism

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has said that the efforts by the Department of State Services (DSS) on intelligence gathering have remarkably curbed the menace of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada, made the remark when he led members of the committee to an oversight function at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Commending the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, for utilizing the funds appropriated to the service judiciously, Sharada said the committee was impressed by the physical changes seen at the headquarters.

He said: “The service was informed about the committee’s interest to carry out the oversight during your recent appearance for budget defence. The objective of the exercise is to assess or evaluate your performance in implementing the 2022 budget and it is also carried out to discharge its constitutional mandate of ensuring efficient service delivery through judicious public expenditure management.

“I want to use this medium to convey my gratitude to the management of the state security service under the leadership of Yusuf Bichi, a man of honour, vision and integrity. This cherished, but rare attitude in many leaders may not be unconnected with his success in transforming the service to attain prominence in the protection of lives and property in Nigeria. It is significant to note that the level of crime, especially kidnapping, banditry and terrorism has reduced considerably despite approaching the 2023 general election due to his inclusive approach of utilizing stakeholders’ input in the delivery of its statutory mandate of the service.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Adejoro Adeogun, said his colleagues have had a good relationship with the DSS because of Bichi.

In his remarks, Bichi said the DSS will continue to spend its budgetary allocation judiciously, adding that more “changes” would be seen when next the lawmakers visit the headquarters.

He appreciated the panel for finding the time to carry out a physical inspection of the facility.

“All you have seen wouldn’t have been possible without your support. It is a promise that whatever that is appropriated to us, we will use it judiciously. I have to also register my appreciation to the leadership of the National Assembly for their tireless support of the service.

“All that you have seen would not have been possible without your backing and support and as such we thank you immensely. I want to promise you that whatever amount of money you appropriated to the service will be spent judiciously and when next you come you will definitely see a lot of changes,” he said.