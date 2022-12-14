  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

Gasstocks MD, Okene Wins Jamz Golfing Society Prizes 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The Managing Director Gasstocks Limited, Sir Emmanuel Okene has emerged the overall winner of the 2022 edition of the prestigious Jamz Golfing Society tournament. 

The classy 18-hole annual tournament which drew a field of 50 players was played at Ikoyi Club 1938. 

Okene, the Grand President of the Port Harcourt Grand Commandery of the Knights of St. John International, returned 68 net, 3 under the course par of 71 to emerge the winner. 

The two-time Captain of Port Harcourt Club 1928 Golf Section, playing off handicap 9.3 also wrapped up the occasion in grand style when he picked up the Longest Drive trophy at the tournament’s award ceremony and dinner that was held at Terraform Bar and Restaurant, Lekki.  

 Jamz is a closed member only group made up of 97 very senior executives of corporate and business owners who play golf at an extraordinary competitive level. 

Senior Regional Partner for PWC in West Africa and also a former Captain Ikoyi Club 1938, Uyi Akpata currently serves as coordinator of the group that donates over N10 million annually to various charities across Nigeria. 

