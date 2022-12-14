Customs Investigates Use of FIRS Number Plates for Alleged Smuggling Activities





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger/Kogi States Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun investigation into how six exotic vehicles with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) number plates were smuggled into the country through the Babana border.

The vehicles were among 15 others with duty paid value of N141million seized by operatives of the Customs early this month.

Five suspects have also been arrested in connection with smuggling activities according to the Comptroller, Mr. Busayo Kadejo, who, however, did not say if all those apprehended are connected with the vehicles smuggled with the FIRS number plates.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding how these number plates found their ways to these vehicles,” Kadejo said, adding that “right now, we cannot say for sure if any staff of the FIRS is connected to the issue.

Kadejo said the NCS also made an uncommon seizure of 2,070 pieces of machetes and 1,790 pieces of Jack knives, saying with the security situation in the country, the illegal importation of the items is suspicious.

Other items seized from the smugglers, according to the Comptroller, are 229 cartons of anti-malaria drugs allegedly manufactured in am Asian country last month and brought into Nigeria only one month after the date of manufacture, fueling speculations that they could be fake or adulterated.

The Command, according to Kadejo, also confiscated 14, 640 pieces of canned sardine; 12 bales of second-hand clothes, four bales of footwear and 14,640 pieces of imported soap.

He reiterated that the federal government policy on border closure is still in force in Babana, the only border station in Niger/Kogi Command, hence advised the public “to be fully aware of this and remain steadfast till further notice.”

Kadejo said within last month, the Command collected a total revenue of N22, 670,706 before commending officers and men of the Command for their dedication to duty.