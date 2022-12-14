2023: IG, Security Chiefs Meet over Election Security

•FCT Police tightens security ahead yuletide

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, met with heads of operations of security agencies in Abuja to deliberate on election security ahead of the 2023 general poll.

The meeting came as the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, said it has deployed personnel and operational assets to ensure adequate security ahead of Christmas and new year celebrations.

A statement by Force Headquarters said, the meeting was in furtherance of the IG critical plans to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the country.

It said the strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, was held at the instance of the IG at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure polls.

“At the meeting, the IG emphasised the need to enhance actionable intelligence gathering and sharing, coordinated operations and adequate deployment of personnel and resources by all relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the election process,” it said.

Speaking at another event in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the IG called on police spokespersons attending the 2022 Police Public Relations Officers Conference to develop and implement a productive strategic communication action plan that would give leverage to the already established operational drives of the police to ensure a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

The IG, who spoke through the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, admonished the police public relations officers to exhibit their skills in strategic communication to stem the pockets of electoral conflicts and violence being experienced across the country as such could be a general panacea for security challenges in Nigeria.

The conference themed: ‘”Strengthening Strategic Communication Towards Police Reforms, Security and Integrity of 2023 Election” will come to a close on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, in a statement, assured residents of their safety, before, during and after the festive period, stating that the proactive deployment, which consisted of all intelligence and tactical assets at the command’s disposal in addition to inter-agency collaboration, was occasioned by the need to ensure that crime and criminality was nipped in the board.

He, however, enjoined residents to promptly report suspicious activities through police emergency lines.

The FCT Police boss, while briefing senior officers from all units and formations of the command on the operation order, charged them to discharge their duties with respect for fundamental human rights and in tandem with global best practices.

He also enjoined residents to embrace peace and other virtues in the spirit of Christmas.