Yuletide: GOtv Improves Signal Quality in Abuja, Rivers State

GOtv Nigeria said it has completed plans and was set to launch improved connectivity for better signals and improved viewing pleasure of all its customers from today.

According to a statement, with the go-live of improved services, residents in the Mararaba, Keffi, Kuje in the Abuja region and in Ahoada in Rivers State would now begin to enjoy improved viewing experience of the wide range of quality local and international programming especially in this season with all the Holiday specials and the GOtv Jolli offer to receive a GOtv decoder, a GOtenna with one-month Jolli subscription for N4,900, instead of N6,900.

This, it stated comes with Holiday Special Channels and over 80 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, which are carefully selected to cater for a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs at a very affordable price.

According to Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the latest GOtv roll-out, “is in line with our strategic objectives to create easy access to best-in-class digital television entertainment accessible to more households across Nigeria.”

“We are excited with the roll-out of improved signals in these areas and confident in the assurance that residents can now enjoy quality programming on our DVB-T2 technology, which is the highest technology available for DTT with their family and friends especially in this season. “This will ensure that our subscribers experience the best of digital television from the comfort of their homes, complete with great picture and sound quality”, he said.

He added that GOtv’s objective was to provide quality programming backed by a wide variety of package choices at varying price points.

To access the rich library of content, customers are to subscribe to any of GOtv packages such as the GOtv Supa for N5, 500, GOtv Max for N4, 150, GOtv Jolli for N2, 800 or GOtv Jinja for N1, 900, monthly.

Line-up of channels on GOtv packages include Africa Magic chnnels – AMHausa, AMYoruba, AMIgbo, Honey, WWE, SuperSport channels, KIX, StarLife, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Zee World, TeleMundo, CNN International, Al Jazeera, Discovery Family, B4U Movies, TNT Africa, MTV Base, HIP TV, M-Net Movies 4, ROK, Discovery ID, Nat Geo Wild, Da Vinci Kids, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Jim Jam and many more.

GOtv Nigeria services is now available in 48 cities across 25 states in Nigeria, making it the digital terrestrial television (DTT) service with the widest coverage in the country.