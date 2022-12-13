We’ll Support Your Re-election, Ayangburen, Ikorodu Leaders Assure Sanwo-Olu

Segun James

Traditional rulers, elders and leaders of Ikorodu in Lagos State have thrown their weight behind the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

They told the governor that they are satisfied with his performance in the last three and half years of his first term in office and have therefore pledged to work for his re-elected in 2023.

Speaking during the investiture ceremony of Sanwo-Olu as the Grand Patron of Oriwu Club in Ikorodu, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty Oba Kabiru Sotobi; a member of the Senate representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Tokunbo Abiru; President, Oriwu Club Ikorodu, Otunba Adekunle Oduborisa, and his Vice, Hon. Ola Animasahun, said the people of Ikorodu and Lagos State in general have benefitted a lot from the incumbent administration, therefore, the governor deserved to be re-elected.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ikorodu during a meeting with Sanwo-Olu after his investiture also promised to deliver Ikorodu to the governor and other APC candidates in next year general election by scoring 300 votes in each of the polling units in Ikorodu Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu was decorated as the Grand Patron of Oriwu Club Ikorodu ‘in recognition of his leadership and good governance in Lagos’.

Speaking at the event, Oba Sotobi commended the governor for the visible development in Ikorodu division, especially the establishment of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, and the ongoing rehabilitation of the Ikorodu roundabout to Sabo to reduce traffic gridlock on that corridor, with a call for the upgrade of Baales to first class traditional rulers.

In his remark also, Abiru said Sanwo-Olu has exhibited courage in the midst of turbulence in Lagos State, noting that the governor deserved to be re-elected based on his performance in the first term.

He said the governor has delivered dividends of democracy through infrastructural development for the people of Ikorodu and the state at large.

Also, the President of the Oriwu Club, Oduborisa, said the investiture of Sanwo-Olu as the Grand Patron of the club was to celebrate the resilience and diligence of the governor in the last three and half years.

While reeling out some of his achievements and ongoing projects in Ikorodu and other parts of the state, Sanwo-olu promised to support the social club to actualise the hospital project, which he said would impact on children and parents, and also pledged to build a new General Hospital in Ikorodu within the next three years

According to him, “We will make life better for the people. I want to assure you that this government is committed and by the grace of God, if you give us your support and we come back again, we will double our effort and commit ourselves again because the only reward for good work is for us to do more work. And it is only when we do that that we can make our own town, city and state a place of choice.”

Sanwo-Olu, while addressing APC leaders and members after the investiture ceremony, urged them to work for his re-election as well as the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other party’s candidates in next year’s general elections.