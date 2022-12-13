Toyin Falola, Ogunsanwo Become Lead City Emeritus Professor

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A renowned historian and don at the University of Texas at Austin, United States, Prof. Toyin Falola, was yesterday appointed Emeritus Professor at the Lead City University, Ibadan.

Also appointed Emeritus Professor was a former Ambassador to Belgium and Political Scientist, Prof. Alaba Ogunsanwo.

The erudite scholars were conferred with the new title at the 15th convocation ceremonies of the private university that was held in Ibadan, with the Chancellor, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, making the proclamation.

Falola is a historian and Professor of African Studies and Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria and Nigerian Academy of Letters while Ogunsawo, a member of the second generation of political scientists who indegenised the discipline in the country, is a teacher of Politics and International Relations.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kabiru Adeyemo, in his address, urged the government at all levels to find a holistic solution to the lingering, incessant and re-occurring strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and create conducive atmosphere for growth of university system in the country.

He said that governments should do the needful by paying the salary of lecturers, urging both parties to resolve and forge ahead a better course for the future of university education in Nigeria.

“Equally important, the government at all levels should come to the aids of candidates seeking admission to private university, so that their dreams will become a reality and that they can also enjoy the dividend of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

The vice chancellor, however, charged the grandaunts to endeavour to galvanise the growth of the national economy with their dynamism and creativity into a better place.

Prominent Nigerians that include a renowned filmmaker, Mr. Tunde Kelani; Businessman, Mr. Kola Daisi, Prof. Kayode Falade and Mr. Ogie Alakija, were also awarded honourary doctorate degrees of the university during the ceremony.

While Kelani was awarded doctorate degree of Letters, Daisi and Alakija bagged honourary doctorate degree in Business Administration, Falade on his part was honoured with a doctorate degree in Engineering Science.