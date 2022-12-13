Sule Condemns Attacks on APC Chieftains at Party’s Guber Campaign Rally





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday condemned in strong terms the recent attacks on some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his statewide re-election campaign rally.

Recently, a video circulated in the social media showed a chieftain of the APC in the state stripped naked, molested and humiliated by youths suspected to be supporters of the party in Nasarawa State.

However, in a statement he personally signed, the governor condemned in strong terms the squabbles among the party supporters in Toto, Keana as well as the Emir’s Palace in Lafia, where disaffection and misconduct reared its ugly head attributable to the fall out of the APC primaries.

He said: “I apologise to those party faithful who the unsavory comments, chants and aggressions borne out of youthful exuberance were targeted at. These attacks are indeed regrettable. We are carrying out full investigations in order to stop such unfortunate incidents.

“It is pertinent to reiterate my earlier calls on our youths and supporters to maintain decorum, respect laws and constituted authority that our party stands for. As we have always demonstrated, we are one big family and whoever emerges as our candidate remains so and we will all work for the success of such candidates.”

The governor, therefore, maintained that members of the APC cannot be seen to be lawbreakers when they have been preaching conformity with the law at all times.