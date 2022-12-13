  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

Still Earth Wins Excellence, Recognition Award

Nigeria | 48 mins ago

Still Earth Limited, Nigeria’s renowned construction company has been named the winner of the Award of Excellence and Recognition for outstanding and visible performance in the Nigerian construction industry in the BusinessDay’s Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA), which held in Lagos.

The NBLA Awards, according to BusinessDay, has established itself as the most prestigious, desirable and credible award system in the real sector of the Nigerian economy. It recognises remarkable business leaders and organisations in Nigeria for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise.

Projects Manager of Still Earth Limited, Oladimeji Oseni, who received the award on behalf of the company, thanked the organisers of the award for finding the company worthy of the recognition and promised that the company will continue to live up to its calling in all its operations.

“It is a great honour to be found worthy for the Award of Excellence and Recognition for outstanding and visible performance in the Nigerian construction industry by such a coveted award platform as the BusinessDay’s Nigerian Business Leadership Awards.

“The honour has both a gratifying value for the efforts we put in ensuring that our processes meet international standards and a motivational value to inspire us to keep our standards high as they should be,” he said.

 Also, Group Managing Director of the company, Anthony Ellis, explained that Still Earth Limited, like all subsidiary companies in the Still Earth Holdings, prioritises standardisation and corporate governance as they remain some of its unique selling points that endear them to their clients.

 “Still Earth endeavours to be the market leader and preferred general contractor, widely recognised for superior construction expertise. This is the reason we, as a company, adopted principled and uncompromising approach to our professional and value standards and quality assurance processes that ensure that we consistently produce reliable products that meet the specifications of all our projects,” Ellis stated.

 Publisher of BusinessDay Media Limited, Frank Aigbogun, said: “The awards honour private sector leaders who have significant contributions to the Nigerian economy; shaped the Nigerian economy through major strides in home-grown innovation and the opening of new vistas of opportunity; demonstrated visionary capacity and nationalism through their investments, thereby pushing Nigeria’s rise in global competitiveness rankings.”

 Aigbogun explained that the vetting criteria “was based on a balanced scorecard that assigned weighted scores to leadership, innovation, market share, process improvement, financial performance, employee job satisfaction, social and environmental focus, and compliance with ex

