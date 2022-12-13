King of the Rings 2 Boxing & Musical Show to Light up Eko Club Dec 20 

The year ending King of the Ring 2 event that marries boxing and musical show has been scheduled to hold on December 20 at the Eko Club in Surulere, Lagos.

The first edition of the event held in December 2018 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki.

For this year’s edition, Monarch who are the organisers of the show have listed 10 boxing bouts involving the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Super Flyweight title fight between England-based Pakistani fighter, Tasif Khan and Ghana’s Gabriel Laryea.

For the undercards, Nigeria’s UK-based Super Middleweight fighter Ezra Arenyeka will take on Frank Dodzi of Ghana while Victor Beneth has been listed for the Light Heavyweight clash with Joseph Tetteh of Ghana.

In the Super Lightweight, Kazakhstan’s Temirzhan Baimolda will battle Nigeria’s Waliu Arogundade.

There will also be other bouts involving Agege-based Warriors, Oluwasegun ‘Bouncing’ Mustapha who have a grudge fight with Hammed ‘Eshe’ Ganiyu.

Youth Olympics Silver medalist,, Adijat Gbadamosi (6-0-0) will stake her reputation against Taiye Kodjo in the only female bout of the night.

Amongst the top musical acts on the line to thrill boxing aficionados that night include; Timi Dakolo, Jaywon, B-Tone, C-Prince and CDQ.

The King of the Ring 2 was earlier billed to hold in Ghana but the CEO of Monarch Events and Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams decided to bring it home and to the prestigious Eko Club at Bode Thomas Surulere.

Organisers announced yesterday that tickets for the show are now available on www.monarchchampions.com and at also at Rhapsody GRA Ikeja. The event is to be streamed live on www.Fite.tv