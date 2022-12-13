Julius Berger Donates Food to Flood Victims in Operational Areas

In continuation of its determination to touch the lives of communities and with its strong commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility in Nigeria, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has again donated food items to flood victims at its different operational regions, namely Abuja-Kano Road, Bayelsa and Port Harcourt.

Julius Berger donated bags of rice to help ameliorate the effect of the devastating flood incident on the lives of the affected people.

At Bayelsa, Julius Berger’s Team lead to donate the rice in Yenagoa, Regional Project Coordinator, Chief Sam Ngbor said, “the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc wishes to commiserate with the government and good people of Bayelsa State over the flood incident that has enormously disrupted lives and economic activities in some parts of the state. It is without doubt this incident has resulted in untold hardship and unbearable conditions in recent times.” Continuing, Chief Ngbor said, “…as part of our efforts to support the government and good people of Bayelsa state in this trying time, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc hereby donates one hundred bags of rice to the flood victims to help ameliorate the effect of the unfortunate natural disaster.” Julius Berger, said Chief Ngbor, donated the bags of parboiled rice to support the efforts by the state government on reassuring flood victims in the state of better life ahead. He prayed for God’s continued intervention in permanently comforting the victims of the floods.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Bayelsa state Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Iselema Gbaranbiri thanked Julius Berger “for (Julius Berger’s) efforts in dealing with aftermath of the ravaging floods which was unprecedented and affecting Ijaw land deep into our communities.” With the Commissioner to receive the food donation in Yenagoa was a member of the Bayelsa State Flood Management Committee, Mr. Mac-Ake Prince, and the Commissioner’s Personal Assistant, Mr. Princewill Azaru.

In Port Harcourt the Rivers State Capital, the exercise was similar with the presentation of the donated items by Chief Sam Ngbor.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of Rivers State government in Port Harcourt, a senior official of the State’s Flood Management Task Force, Mr. Dabrabaye Briggs thanked Julius Berger “for (the company’s) kind gesture and I pray that God rewards you always.”

At the Abuja-Kano road project corridor, the team lead of Julius Berger CSR Team, Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim explained that Julius Berger’s tradition is to continually reach out to its host communities through multi-pronged emergency and palliative interventions or its planned long-term community empowerment and development schemes. He said: “We remain committed partners to the Nigerian development project. We would continue to do more to ensure that we give back to society through the platform of our CSR.” He said, “…this donation is part of the company’s deliberate way of making positive impact in the lives of not just homes but its hosts communities.”

The Village Head of Birnin Yaro Community, Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Rajab, received the food items with excitement saying, “…we are very excited for the compassionate steps taken by Julius Berger. These donations will put smiles on people’s faces and bring happiness to homes. The flood came destroying farmlands and leaving homes hungry. We want to sincerely thank the company for its very healthy sense of Corporate Social Responsibility by which it gives back to benefit its host communities. This is indeed an outstanding contribution. We now have food items to help families these festive periods. We thank the Management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. On behalf of my people, we say Thank You.”

At the Bebeji L.G.A, Kano State, Julius Berger’s CSR efforts were also commended and gratefully acknowledged by the village Head and community. The District Head of Bebeji, Alhaji Tijjani Abdullahi Kuki, who was present at the event said, “I want to thank the construction leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the kind gestures and contributions made to our community.” He recalled that “Julius Berger also last year, came to the community’s hospital and donated a large number of beds for the use of the hospital, during the covid-19 lockdown. Julius Berger again, he said, donated palliatives to aid families and now another donation made to aid families affected by the flood. The company has given a lot of assistance to our community”. He expressed gratitude to Julius Berger saying, “…we will continue to support the company as we have always done. On behalf of the people, we extend our gratitude to the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for these acts of kindness.”

The Julius Berger delegation to the AKR food donation to flood victims included Engr. Yusuf Ibrahim, Michael Ashofor and Olivia Uzoma, amongst others.

The food donation to flood victims is a continuing implementation of the company’s ‘Food for our Communities’ campaign as well as its ‘Emergency response’ initiative, both of which are key pillars of Julius Berger’s operational CSR strategy.