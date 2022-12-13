Group Restates Commitment to Community, Humanitarian Services

Sunday Okobi



The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity (NAS PC) has reaffirmed its commitment to community and humanitarian services, as it embarked on various activities to make the society a better place.

As part of its activities to commemorate its 70 anniversary recently, all chapters of the association across the world at the weekend embarked on humanitarian and community service.

According to the leader of the group in Ogun State, Adebesin Ayodele, yesterday the three-day events tagged: ‘Weekend of Service to Humanity’, “is another opportunity for us to demonstrate and reaffirm our commitment to rendering selfless service to humanity as we strive towards the attainment of a better society.

“We are driven by noble and lofty ideas and ideals to make the community, society and the world at large a better place. NAS PC has continued to champion and espouse worthy virtues and values in our quest to ensure mankind in better.

Ayodele noted that: “It is in this regard that NAS PC Ash Montana Deck has undertaken the cleaning exercise of Gbonogun Odo Eran Community Market. This project aligns with United Nations SDG 6 — Good Health and Wellbeing. The relevance of hygiene cannot be undermined. A clean environment prevents diseases and promotes good health and wellness.”

He added that the community service project, therefore, “is aimed at promoting and encouraging the culture of cleanliness at all times, and the necessity of living, working and trading in hygienic and safe environment. NAS PC is not influenced by selfish, political, religious, tribal and or any other discriminatory petty sentiment in undertaking our activities, actions and projects; rather, we are driven by a passion to serve humanity. We are driven by a desire to make our community and the society at large progressive and better.”

o facilitate the exercise, the group leader said the Ogun State Waste Management Agency (OGWAMA) provided two compactors for collection of the refuse, adding that the traders and residents around the market were encouraged to dispose their refuse.

Ayodele further stated that: “In order to help the traders inculcate better waste management practices, we also donated a 240-litres trash drum to the market. The courtesy was also extended to Unity Estate Community who equally received a 240-litre trash drum from us. This project is symbolic, as it is a call on all stakeholders- government at all levels, community development associations(CDAs), organisations, NGOS, CSOs and the society at large-to imbibe proper and better waste management practices to achieve a healthy environment, community and society.

“Incidentally, December 10 is the International Human Rights Day. After the cleaning exercise, we commenced a face-to-face awareness campaign to enlighten the traders, buyers and other residents of Gbonogun Odo Eran Community Market and environs. The goal is to educate and enlighten the public on the need for them to know their rights as humans, as Nigerians and then always demand those rights whenever they are being infringed. We, therefore, call on the government at all levels and its apparatus like the police to respect and protect the rights of the people always. The International Human Rights Day Awareness exercise is still in line with our desire to render service to humanity.”

NAS Ogun State chief stated further that in line with their core values and philosophy and to resonate “what we are, we have engaged in various activities, projects and programmes towards the betterment of humanity. Some of these include: the Save Darfur Campaign and the Hibiscus Project through which we have collaborated with several international organisations, the #OurVoteCounts Project and the Save Bakassi Project. Our NAS Medical Mission since 2010 has benefited many, especially in mainly disadvantaged rural communities where many do not have access to healthcare services and even information. The NAS Street Child Project is another example of our humanitarian services. Beneficiaries of this project so far include Child Lifeline, Ibeshe, Lagos State; Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, Yaba, Lagos State; Oronsaye Orphanage, Benin City, Edo State; St Anne Catholic Orphanage, Warri, Delta State; SickKids Hospital, Canada; Mustard Tree Charity in Greater Manchester MIND United Kingdom and MIND in Mid-Herts in United Kingdom, among others.”