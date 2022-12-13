Another Journalist ‘Dies Suddenly’ at World Cup in Qatar 

Almost 48 hours after the death of American sports journalist at the on-going World Cup finals in Qatar, another journalist has died suddenly.

Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist working for Al Kass TV died on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding his death were unclear as at production time last night.

Qatar news outlet Gulf Times tweeted: ‘Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” tweeted the medium.

Al Kass TV reported the news of the death of the photojournalist. It only briefly mentioned his passing away in a live broadcast and appears to be waiting for further details.

It comes just 48 hours after the death of American journalist Grant Wahl, 48, who had struggled to enter stadiums due to wearing a pro-LGBT top.

The prominent football journalist collapsed during extra time in the match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Doha on Friday night.

Paramedics performed CPR and used an automatic chest compressor to try and revive him for 20 minutes.

Wahl was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where he was pronounced dead from what is reported to have been a heart attack.