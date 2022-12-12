Reps Member Construct 77 Classrooms, Empowers 617 Constituents

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

No fewer than 77 classrooms were constructed by the Representative of the Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly (NASS), Mr. Dennis Idahosa, (APC-Edo), in the past three years.

Idahosa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin City, capital of Edo State, also said his stewardship within the same period have seen to the empowerment of 617 members of his constituent.

He said that several others projects that ranged from electrification, roads, health centers, town hall, markets, skill acquisition centers, cassava processing plants, were executed by him with the sole aim of lifting the standard of living in the area.

The federal lawmaker, nevertheless, promised to see to the end of the ongoing 37.4km Udo-Nikorogha and Ekehuan-Gelegele electrification projects.

Idahosa stressed that he has had a rewarding experience being a member of the House of Representatives as it has afforded him the opportunity to impact on the lives of his people.

He particularly noted that his intervention in the education sector was more touching to him.

The lawmaker pointed out that before his intervention, most pupils and students alike in the area had a bitter experience of trekking long distance to attend classes, while some received classes in batches because of lack of classrooms.

“It was indeed more touching to me as some of the students had to attended schools in neighbouring Ondo State while there were some junior classes combining to take classes with their seniors because of lack of classrooms,” he stated.

He said that driven by the need to see to the economic wellbeing of the people he initiated and executed some empowerment programmes that had 617 as beneficiaries.

He further said that he his intervention have saved the education pursuit of 50 undergraduates in the federal constituency with the payment of their tuition fees.

Idahosa said that these projects have been impactful and have transformed not just the communities, but have seen to the improvement in the economic wellbeing of the people.

The lawmaker, who said he is seeking reelection to consolidate of the achievements recorded in his first term, said he would be embarking on campaign based by showcasing his record of stewardship within the past three years.

“I understand they have started regrouping to embark on campaign of calumny, we won’t go dirty with them; we will use our projects across the 23 wards to speak with our people.

“Ovia problem are a lot wiser now and knows who means well for them. We shall be asking them to compare the time past and era between 2019 and now,” he said.