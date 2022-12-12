PressPayNG Disburses N7m Scholarship Grants to Students

James Emejo in Abuja

The Chief Executive, PressPayNg, Mr. Abiola Metilelu, has said that the education support platform had disbursed over N7 million in scholarship grants to students, one year after its launch.

He also said the intervention had impacted over 60,000 students and parents across several platforms, onboarded over 55 agents spread across the six geo-political zones as well as offered scholarships to over 35 students in both public and private institutions spread across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the company’s first anniversary in Abuja, Metilelu, said the funding innovation was constantly changing the narratives of education finance in the country– particularly at the tertiary level.

He said the aim of the education finance solution was to create an App that would deliver an integrated approach to the provision of tertiary education support to students and parents through products such as tertiary education savings, tertiary education scholarships, tuition crowdfunding, tertiary education loans, student HMO, insurance among others.

He said, “One is a milestone. It is an occasion to celebrate- an opportunity to momentarily look back but a golden ticket to chart the path forward. In one year, despite the fact that an eight-month ASUU strike kept the doors of our universities closed, we have recorded a significant impact.”

Also, speaking at the occasion, Vice President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Babatunde Afeez Akinteye, hailed the funding initiative, adding that the leadership of the student body will provide unflinching support as partners with shared value to the company to deepen the adoption of the solution.