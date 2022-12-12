  • Monday, 12th December, 2022

Kogi APC Not Involved in Destruction of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Billboards

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The State Chairman  of the All progressive Congress APC Kogi State Chapter, Abdullali Bello has disclosed that his  Party has no hands the destruction of PDP central  senatorial candidate, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan’ billboards. .

Bello who disclosed this while reacting to the allegations by the PDP candidate that APC thugs destroyed her billboards across the five Local government areas of  kogi on Sunday.

He explained that APC is very focused  in the state and can not result in a  violence  , stressing that APC has a lot to show for the people because  there are many  legacy projects that are enough to sell our candidates.

The Chairman explained that he  detested those seeking cheep publicity , saying that there was a report from Okehi local government that the APC House of Representatives candidate billboards  were destroyed and the commissioner of police was immediately  informed .

He added that probably because the the two candidates  are from the same local government area ,there has been misconceptions and misrepresentation. APC and the followers will not indulge in act inimical to the peace and development of Kogi State.

He stated that after the report was made to police ,he warned the party members not to take laws in to their hands and should allow natural law to take it cause.

He also recalled that last week ,the Tinubu/Shettima billboard at Kabba junction was destroyed by the miscreants , noting that APC did not say anything nor result into violence .

“As you are aware that our principal ,the Kogi State Governor ,Yahaya Bello abhors violence  .You are also that he has invested heavily on security in the state. And recently he warned that he would not tolerate violence from any quarters . How then can somebody alleged that our party is fomenting trouble in the state.

“There are many political parties in Kogi State and there are many political hoodlums .There is wrong to accused APC of wrong doing when it can not be proved.

“I want say categorically that APC has never result into violence and will never go into violence in the State. APC will remain focused no matter provocation”, he posited

