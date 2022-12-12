Group: Tinubu, a Detribalised Politician, Poised to Put Nigeria on the Right Track Again

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A support group, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023 (APB’23), has described the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a detribalised politician who has consistently dedicated his live to serve people and poised to put Nigeria on the right track.

The Director General APB’23, Mr. Realwan Okpanachi, disclosed this while speaking at a reception organised in his honour to review the Asiwaju/Shettima policy document in Lokoja at the weekend.

Okpanachi pointed out that having done excellently well at national level, the support group has decided to move the states to present the Asiwaju/Shettima policy document to the people at the grass root level across Nigeria.

He described Tinubu as detribalised politician who has dedicated his life to the service of humanity, noting that his sagacity as former governor of Lagos is second to none.

“Tinubu will turn Nigeria around. He has not been traced to be religious bigotry. He has capacity to lead the country because of his track record, very intelligent, good health against the backdrop of fake news on the status of his health.

“He has capacity to appoint those who will turn Nigeria around. As a governor in Lagos State, he appointed commissioners from Anambra, Delta Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara to mention but few,” Okpnachi posited.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion, Col. Usman Suleiman, spoke extensively on the issue Muslim/Muslim ticket, which was described as a recurring decimal, explained that the decision to pick a Muslim running mate was not aimed to spite anyone or group of people, because the decision was purely based on political calculation.

According to him, in politics nothing is expected to be straight and nothing is expected to be bent, disabused those hell bent to stop his ambition to have a rethink as religion must not be equated with politics.

He said that Tinubu has paid his dues and that was why the governors particularly those from the north said they wanted him and supported him during the APC’s presidential primaries.

The Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board Professor Adamu Kyuka Usman, stated that Project Beyond 2023 is the way to salvage Nigeria.

Usman pointed out that Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima Presidency is poised to tackle insecurity headlong, stressing that technologies would be deployed and the economy will inadvertently pick up .

He posited that that issue of ailing economy can be better tackled when insecurity is tackled , adding that his experience in Lagos Asiwaju will revive the economy by bringing in a lot of investors.

On education, the varsity’s don noted that the federal government under Tinubu /Shettima will introduce qualitative education as children education would be geared towards skill acquisition like China/Japan model to move away from the hitherto endless search for white collars job.

Also speaking, the Director of finance for ABP’23, Mr. Ibrahim Alli Balogun stated that “Asiwaju” as president will reshape hope for the teaming youths.

Alli-Balogun noted that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu antecedents as former governor of Lagos speak volume, adding that the track record is there and has both mental and physical capacity with good health to lead country to the greater height.