Firms Partner to Advance Nigeria’s Renewable Energy

Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE, one of the leading manufacturers of air conditioning, heating, ventilation and frigeration solutions and Panaserv, the authorised distributor in Nigeria have announced a new partnership agreement with Arnergy, a renewable energy company to promote its environmentally sustainable HVAC solutions across Nigeria.



Speaking on the agreement, the Country Manager – English West Africa at Daikin Middle East and Africa, Vineeth Vijayan, was quoted in a statement at the weekend to have explained that the partnership empowers Nigerians through sustainable solar solutions.



“By providing state-of-the-art Daikin solutions to residential and commercial customers, Arnergy and Panaserv seek to deliver better air, reduce health hazards, and critically reduce pressures on the national grid across Nigeria,” Vijayan said, adding that, “Daikin has continued to invest in Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria. This partnership addresses the country’s energy needs by delivering reliable electricity to power various quality lifestyle appliances including air conditioning, and commercial equipment.”



Also, the Chief Commercial Officer, Arnergy Solar Limited, Omobola Omofaiye said: “We are excited about the partnership with Panaserv & Diakin, and we are optimistic that it would see both our organisations making giant strides in leading innovative change in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria and other African markets.”



In the same vein, a Director at Panaserv Nigeria Limited. the authorised distributor of Daikin in Nigeria, Suraj Rupani said: “The Nigerian consumer is highly sophisticated when it comes to new technology, and inverter technology combined with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant will bring more effective cooling and lower running costs.



“The brand speaks to the quality of the product, and the new series of air conditioners is a huge win for Nigerian consumers.”

Rupani emphasised the need of partnering with Arnergy who specialises in offering sustainable solar solutions to address the energy needs and deliver reliable electricity to power various appliance, air conditioning and commercial equipment.



“This has already been tested with GTKL-TV1 series air conditioners which boast the reliability and unparalleled quality that the Nigerian consumer has come to expect from Daikin products and incorporates functionality that is beneficial given the unique requirements of Nigeria.



“Daikin recently opened its first Brand Shop in Nigeria in partnership with ACE Solutions and its first training center in partnership with ETIWA TECH LTD/GTE to provide quality technical vocational training and manpower development to bring the knowledge and expertise to build a generation of well-equipped technicians and installers in Nigeria,” the statement added.