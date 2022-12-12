CIBN Grants Practising License to EDP Consultants

Nume Ekeghe and Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has granted a Practice License of Entrepreneurship Development Programme to over 23 consultants.

The Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the Institute is aimed at sharpening the entrepreneurial skills of professional members of the Institute to enable them to successfully build capacity and win in the business ecosystem including Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the CIBN 2022 Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) and Public Presentation of Practice licence event held in Lagos, the President of the Institute, Ken Opara, said essentially, the practice license enables the holders who have acquired robust banking and financial experience to consult and render services in banking, finance, economic and allied matters to clients.

He challenge them to exhibit a high degree of expertise, advisory, and professionalism in the discharge of their role, noting is one of those events “I always look forward to essentially because it provides strategic leadership direction in the SME space-a critical sector of the economy as well as an engine of economic growth.

However, for the special guest of honor and the CEO Air Peace Limited, Allen Onyeama, said SMEs in the country must embrace integrity to their banks, financiers, staff, and to customers.

He said, “You have to show integrity to your staff and banks if you borrow money to run your business. You have to make your staff see that the business belongs to them. They must understand that you have to nurture money to grow by saving.”

Meanwhile, for the guest speaker, MD and CEO of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Dr. Benson Uwheru, the nation needs to encourage SME creation as they remain a critical component of the economy.