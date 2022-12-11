  • Sunday, 11th December, 2022

Shekau Left 83 Concubines Behind, Says Ex-Boko Haram Commanders

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja 

Some surrendered fighters have disclosed that late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, left behind 83 concubines.

Shekau died during the battle of supremacy with another insurgent faction in Sambisa forest, Borno State in May 2021.

Speaking in Maiduguri yesterday, Special Adviser to Governor on Security, Brig-Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq (rtd), said some of Shekau’s associates told him about Shekau’s concubines after they surrendered and embraced peace.

“We started this non-kinetic approach 16th months ago, the model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to continue using the Shekau’s fighters; we knew it would be deadly.

 “So, the first fighter that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines, just imagine he left behind 83 concubines.

“They said he is now in hell because he committed suicide during his clash with other fraction. He always told them to go out and fight, if they die in the process several virgins are waiting for them,” he said.

He further added that many fighters regretted their actions, saying Shekau misled them and that many of the fighters did not know how to perform ablution.

“Let me say this, many of his commanders were bitter after he committed suicide because that act contradict what he preached.

“I can tell you that many of these fighters do not know how to perform simple ablution, not to talk of how to do prayers. We had to start teaching them after we brought them to Maiduguri.”

