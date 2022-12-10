The Cavemen Thrills at Trace Live

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It was another night filled with thrills and classic highlife music as brothers Kingsley Okorie, a bassist and drummer, Benjamin James performed live with their band. The venue, Terra Kulture was filled to the brim as fans trooped in their numbers to experience the Headies Award winning brothers from Imo State.

In an Afrocentric design with a blue background and green artificial grass, the stage lights rotate to add beauty to an already stunning view. It would have been impossible for one to have imagined how influential these two brothers could be in a society where Afrobeats dominates music genres.

Indeed, it is evident that The Cavemen have a loyal fan base who follow their music and know their songs word for word. Live music never sounded as good as they performed songs like ‘Live and let Live’, Bella, Beautiful Rain, Anita and other songs.

As host, Shoddy the Hype Man and comedian Pencil welcomed members of the music community to the intimate show, which has previously featured the likes of P’square, Phyno, King Promise, King Perry and MI Abaga among others.

“We are telling our story, our perspective of highlife music,” Kingsley Okorie one of the singers, told the audience. “We can stay here all night to entertain you and not get tired but you have to come to our show on December 23 at Landmark.

A number of attendees described the event as one of the best they had attended this year after speaking with them. “This is one of the best shows I’ve attended this year. It’s what I call original highlife music from the roots,” said Shawn, a music enthusiast.

“I attend many live music shows but this stands out, they are too good and thanks Trace Live for blessing my December,” another attendee said.

Show Dem Camp, Lynxx, Alpha P, Tobi Bakre, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Sammie, among others, also graced the arena with their presence.

Trace Live monthly series is created in partnership with Bolanle Austin- Peters and Bingwa Initiative, supported by Lord’s Gin, Tom Tom, Desperado, Leadway Assurance and refreshed by Pepsi.