  • Saturday, 10th December, 2022

 Stakeholders Urges Partnership to Promote Effective Learning 

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

Stakeholders have called for synergy between government and private organisations to aid effective learning. 

They made this known at an inter school contest organised by Lagos Education District 4, in collaboration with Darlin Sofola and Andrew Chariokwu Foundation.

According to Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District 4, Mr Olusegun Osinaike, the contest tagged Faces of Heroes Schools’ Challenge aimed to motivate learning and to enhance cognitive abilities and development of students. 

Osinaike thanked the partners for their support, while urging students to remain steadfast. 

He said, “Faces of heroes and heroines are everywhere across the society not because they are extraordinary human being but because of how they project and plan their future. To be successful in life, you have to plan your career positively and work towards your dreams in life.”

Noting that government cannot do all alone, he encouraged support from private individuals, stressing that such support would inspire more passion for learning among students. 

On her part, representative of Andrew Chariokwu Foundation, Mrs Uduak Adesuwa pledged continued support for initiatives aimed at growth. 

